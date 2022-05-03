BOONE — The Ashe County High School softball team headed to Watauga on May 2 for the first round of the Northwestern Conference tournament and came out with a 12-2 win.
The Huskies rallied in the first inning with three runs followed by one in the second. Watauga didn’t get on the scoreboard until the third inning as they scored what ended up being their only two runs of the game.
In the fourth inning, Ashe gained four more and ended in the fifth inning with six.
Batting:
Nadilyn Eason — 3 runs
Ally Greer — 3 runs
Maleah Lovell — 2 runs
Isabella Farmer — 1 run
Megan Powers — 1 run
Adeline Bowers — 1 run
Abby Sheets — 1 run
Lovell was the lone pitcher for the game, striking out four Pioneers.
The Huskies will play Alexander Central in an away game on Thursday, May 5 for the semi-finals. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
