WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies varsity volleyball team kicked off their season Tuesday, Nov. 3, dropping their first two matches of the year.
The Huskies first went on the road to the Alleghany Trojans (1-0), where the Huskies fell in three sets. After getting routed 25-5 in the first, the Huskies made the second two more competitive with 25-16 and 25-12 scorelines, but could not come back for the win.
In their home opener Thursday, Nov. 19, the Huskies hosted the Elkin Elks (2-0), again not being able to pick up a win in a 3-0 set loss. After losing the opener 25-9, the Huskies fought to keep it close. However, they lost the the next to sets 25-23 and 27-25.
Volleyball and cross-country are the only two sports competing to open the year after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association modified the sports schedule. Nov. 3 was the first time any Huskies team has competed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to NCHSAA guidelines, athletes, coaches and spectators had to wear face masks at all times. Social distancing was also on the cards, while spectators are being limited to 25 people at indoor events.
The Huskies now look for their first win on the road Monday, Nov. 23 against the North Wilkes Vikings (1-1).
