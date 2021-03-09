WEST JEFFERSON — In an intense matchup against the West Wilkes Blackhawks, the Ashe County High School boys soccer team left their final home game with a 2-2 tie.
Going into two overtimes, both the Huskies and Blackhawks defended their pitch tightly, neither team making gains and ruling a tie.
Within the first half, the Ashe boys held a steady offense as the gain towards the goal was pushed throughout the 40 minutes.
With only 13 minutes left in the first half, the Huskies fired a tremendous goal, an alley-oop of sorts as Micheal Acevedo shot toward the goal and Montana Lopez bounced it off his knee, missing the goalie and straight into the net.
However, West Wilkes came back quickly with a player shooting the ball directly over Ashe goal keeper Ramces Lopez’s head only a minute after the first Husky goal.
The second half, much like the first, held a game of back-and-forth between the two teams. Being only one placement apart in their conference, West Wilkes in third place and Ashe in fourth, their strive to defeat one another was evident in the tough kicks and fast dribbles on the pitch.
After a foul in the eighth minute of the second half, Dylan Short shot a penalty kick, taking the 2-1 lead for the Huskies.
As the second half ticked, the Blackhawks made an in-bound pass into a goal and the score became tied at 2-2.
The two overtimes were powerful as both teams had built a strong wall against one another and their goals.
A tie was ruled as the Huskies ended their final home game of the season.
