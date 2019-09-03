WEST JEFFERSON — In less than two weeks, the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team (5-0) has already won more games this season than last. Wins over Hibriten (0-6) and Avery (0-4) helped them cruise past last year’s tally of four wins, in only five matches.
First up was the road face off with Hibriten Aug. 26. The struggling panthers failed to upset the Huskies, losing 25-23, 25-15 and 25-21 in straight sets. In the six matches played between the two schools since the start of 2017, Hibriten has won four, but Ashe has won two on the bounce.
A home game against Avery County was up next Aug. 29. The Vikings were looking for revenge after losing 3-1 in the season opener for both teams, but ultimately fell to the Huskies 25-20, 25-20 and 25-12 for the 3-0 shutout. With the win, Ashe has now beaten Avery in six of their last seven meetings.
Next up for the Huskies is a road game against Mitchell (3-2) Wednesday, Sept. 4. It will be their last game before conference play begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.