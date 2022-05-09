TAYLORSVILLE — The Ashe County High School softball team traveled to Alexander Central High School on May 4 for the semi-finals of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference tournament, ultimately losing to the Cougars 8-3.
Following the dominating 12-2 win against Watauga, the ACHS girls held high hopes for their second round in the tournament. However, facing the top team in the NWC was a tough feat for the newly inducted 3A team.
The Cougars (9-1) got two runs off in the first inning, leaving the Huskies (3-7) to find no score within those minutes.
In the second inning, Ashe was able to earn one run, followed by two more in the sixth. However, Alexander Central was too much to handle as they scored 6 in the second.
The scorers for the game were Gwyneth Wood with two, Ally Greer with one and Maleah Lovell with one.
Lovell pitched the entire game for the Huskies and gave up 11 hits and allowed eight runs.
In fielding, the Huskies totaled 18 putouts.
According to head coach Justin Wood, there is a chance that the season is not over for the girls.
"There is a slight possibility we may make the state playoffs," said Wood. "Right now, we’re ranked 32nd in the west division on MaxPreps. We will find out Monday (May 9) if we are selected for the 64 team bracket. They take 32 teams East and 32 in the west."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.