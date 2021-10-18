MORGANTON — The Ashe County High School varsity football team traveled to Freedom High School on Oct. 15 to go up against the Patriots and lost 54-28.
The Huskies (1-6) played a tough game against the Patriots (4-3), but ultimately took a loss.
In the first 12 minutes of play, the Patriots pulled off three touchdowns, two in the first seven minutes and one with five minutes left, leaving the Huskies to fall 20-0 by the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Husky Matthew Peterson caught a pass from quarterback Wesley Thompson, which led to a touchdown. The extra point kick by Manuel Olvera was good, which made the score 20-7. After returning punt, the Patriots fumbled and Ashe's Matthew Mullis recovered for Husky possession. With eight seconds left in the first half, Peterson ran through the goal line yet again, to bring the Huskies within six points at 20-14.
Going into the third quarter, Trent Trivette recovered another Alexander Central fumble six seconds in. The Patriots pushed the Huskies to a fourth down situation later on, regaining possession and finding another victory lap through the end zone.
In another fourth down situation for the visiting team, Olvera kicked a field goal, leading the Huskies to fall only 26-21.
In the last few minutes of play in the third, the Patriots managed another pick-off and made their way to another touchdown, leaving the third at 34-21.
The fourth saw nothing but gains for the hosts, scoring in the first minutes leading 40-21. With eight minutes left, Alexander Central's BG Hampton ran through the line for a 47-21 lead.
Thompson found Peterson again for the final Husky touchdown of the night. However, the Patriots proceeded in their victory, leaving the Huskies with a loss of 54-28.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the Huskies will host South Caldwell as well as hold their senior night. Kick-off is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
