WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS varsity boys basketball team fell to the Freedom Patriots on Friday, Feb. 3, 76-62.
The Huskies stand at 2-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and are currently ranked sixth. Freedom is ranked first in the conference and are 7-1.
In the opening quarter of the game, the Huskies were quickly over-shot by the Patriots. Freedom stormed the court and easily rounded up 11 points, leaving Ashe to gain only four. The home team's defense was often broken with steals, blocks and rebounds, allowing the Patriots the head start. The lone scorers for the quarter were Jake Grubb with a basket and Austin Grogan with a pair of free-throws. Ashe fell 11-4 by the end of the first.
The second quarter saw 19 points gained for the Huskies, two more than Freedom as they secured 17. Grubb was able to sink-in two three-pointers and a pair of baskets, Ian Graybeal earned a pair of two-pointers, Harrison Langdon knocked in two foul shots, Tanner Poe secured a basket and Bryce Peters gained one free-throw. As the first half came to a close, Freedom led 28-23.
During the third quarter, the Huskies tallied 20 points. Grubb reciprocated his second quarter scores with two three's and a pair of baskets, Grogan earned a pair of two's and Poe and Peters each knocked-in a three-pointer. Despite this being their highest scoring quarter, Freedom continued to out-shoot and rallied 24 points, leaving the third with a 52-43 lead.
The final eight minutes consisted of another 24-point quarter for the Patriots while Ashe totaled 19 points. Grubb led the team with four baskets, Grogan earned three baskets and a foul shot, Eli Lemley scored a two-pointer and a free-throw and Peters successfully sunk in a foul shot. By the end of the match-up, the Huskies had fallen with a 76-62 loss.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Huskies will host their final home game against South Caldwell at 8 p.m. Seniors will be recognized during the game.
