WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity football team hosted the Mount Airy Granite Bears on Friday, Sept. 9, taking defeat 51-29.
The Huskies (2-2) fought in a long and hard game against the Granite Bears (2-1) on Friday night during their second home game of the season. Despite taking the first end zone victory, the Huskies were unable to match up to their visiting opponents.
In the first quarter, Ashe made their way into Mount Airy territory within the first four minutes of play. With only six yards to the goal, quarterback Blake Peters, returning after two weeks of absence due to an injury, looked towards wide receiver Ian Graybeal, securing the first touchdown of the night. The Granite Bears answered back quickly, scoring their first touchdown with four minutes left. On a third-down, Peters passed an interception and Mount Airy took another victory run through the end zone with two minutes left, leaving the score at 14-7.
The second quarter saw a three-point gain for the visiting team with a field goal taking place with only one-minute left in the half. With 15 seconds left, the Huskies regained possession on a fumble, heading into the third quarter falling behind 17-7.
Just after the beginning of the third, Mount Airy scored a touchdown once again, leaving the score at 23-7. With seven minutes left, Colin Estes took a 60-yard pass from Peters and gained Ashe their second touchdown of the night and with a two-point conversion, the Huskies then trailed 23-15. As the clock struck around six minutes left, a fumbled ball made its way into Mount Airy's hands, only to be fumbled seconds later, giving the home team possession. Matthew Peterson then caught a 36-yard pass, running into the end zone. A failed two-point conversion left the Huskies with 21 points. Peterson once again scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion from Graybeal allowed the Huskies to lead 29-23. Despite the Huskies new lead, Mount Airy answered back with a touchdown and never looked back, as they overtook the Huskies 30-29.
In the fourth quarter, Mount Airy was unstoppable after a touchdown with around eight-and-a-half minutes left. After a two-point conversion, they led 38-29. The Huskies attempted to fight back, but Peters threw an interception with eight minutes left. Mount Airy would gain two more touchdowns before the final buzzer, leading 51-29.
The Huskies will play one final non-conference game on Friday, Sept.16 at Watauga. Their first conference game will be at ACHS on Friday, Sept. 30, also Homecoming, against Alexander Central. Kick-off for both games is set for 7:30 p.m.
