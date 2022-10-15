WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity football team took to their home field on Oct. 14 to face-off against the Freedom Patriots, leaving with a loss of 55-26.
The Huskies (0-4) hosted the Patriots (2-1) in a blowout game, leaving Ashe to look towards their final two conference games of the season. On Oct. 21, they will head to South Caldwell and on Oct. 28, they will play their final home game against Watauga. Kick-off for both games is set for 7:30 p.m.
In the first quarter, the Huskies were shaken by the Patriots as they took a fumble and made their way into the end zone less than two minutes into play. However, the home team answered back as they quickly made their way into Freedom territory. Matthew Peterson made a two-yard run into the end zone with eight minutes left, leaving the score tied at 7-7. With seven minutes left, Manny Olvera was able to pick up a loose ball right after a Freedom snap. Ashe's possession was cut short as quarterback Blake Peters threw an interception just after the offensive line made their way onto the field. Freedom was able to score with three minutes left, followed by another Peterson touchdown with under a minute to go. After getting the ball back into their hands, the Patriots made one final first quarter run into the end zone, allowing them to lead 21-14.
The second quarter saw more back-and-forth from both teams with Colin Estes scoring with two minutes left in the half. The kick was blocked by Freedom, leaving the score at 21-20. Freedom was able to score with 20 seconds left, leading once again at 28-20.
In the second half, the Huskies were able to get one more touchdown from Estes, but ultimately fell as the Patriots rounded up a number of points, exiting the field with a 55-26 win.
