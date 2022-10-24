HUDSON - Ashe County's varsity football team secured their first conference victory of the season and their third victory overall with a 56-48 win at South Caldwell on Oct. 21.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak and gave Ashe (3-6 overall, 1-3 conference) its first win in the Northwest 3A/4A Conference.
Junior quarterback Blake Peters led the Husky offensive attack, completing 17-of-26 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns.
Matthew Peterson had a huge day accounting for five touchdowns overall. The senior running back carried the ball 20 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the team in receiving with six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Other pass catchers included Colin Estes who reeled in six receptions for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Bridger Fairchild had two catches for 19 yards, Ian Graybeal had two catches for 19 yards and Tanner Poe had one catch for four yards.
Defensively, Luke Peterson and Manny Olvera were each credited with five tackles. Matthew Peterson, Ryder Phipps and Rhett Brown each finished with four tackles. Dillon Borders had three tackles, Estes and Fairchild each finished with two tackles, Bryant Blevins had two tackles and Elijah Langseth had one tackle.
South Caldwell’s potent offensive attack rushed for 513 yards on the night. Suan Moore led the Spartans with 250 yards on 28 carries which included one touchdown run. Quarterback Anderson Raynor completed 6-of-14 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown while also running for 131 yards and three scores on 17 carries. Garrett Ashley added 16 carries for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tyler Eggers led South Caldwell’s receivers with five catches for 53 yards and a score.
South Caldwell dropped to 4-5 overall and are still searching for its first conference win, sitting at 0-4 in the NW 3A/4A.
Ashe will wrap up the regular season this week at home against Watauga for Senior Night. The Pioneers will be looking to clinch an outright conference title after having clinched no worse than a share of the championship after last week’s 49-14 victory over Freedom.
