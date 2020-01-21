WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team faced off with the East Wilkes Cardinals (3-12) at home Monday, Jan. 20, walking away with a convincing 52-24 win.
Ashe (11-4) went into the game looking to stop their losing streak at two as they sit in the middle of a tough stretch of six games in two weeks. The game marked the return of Kenadie Hudler to the starting lineup, while Katie Woods moved to coming off the bench.
“As coaches we try different things, we try different lineups to see what works best,” Head coach Brianna Ashley said after the game. “Some people play coming off the bench better than they do in the starting lineup.”
The Huskies came out with an aggressive, full-court defense, hounding any Cardinal who held the ball. Ashley said after the game she did not want to pull out the full-court press against every opponent, but felt the team needed to get some of its intensity back after a couple of tough losses and the Cardinals were a team they felt confidence using it against. While Ashe shut down the East Wilkes’ attack, they went on an overwhelming 11-0 run to lead 14-3 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Huskies continued to run the table, scoring another four unanswered. While the Huskies backed off from the press as the first half went on, the defensive intensity remained. A Cardinals three with seconds left helped, but Ashe lead 27-9 at the half.
The Cardinals came back from the break with momentum, scoring six unanswered points before an end-zone from Jayden Jones made it a 30-15 Huskies lead with five minutes left in the period. A quick three from Hudler moments later brought the lead back to the 18 it was at the half, with a bucket from Gwyneth Wood giving Ashe a 20-point lead.
As Ashe headed into the fourth quarter with a 38-18 lead, they continued their dominant form, while East Wilkes struggled on both ends of the court. A lengthy scoring run from the Huskies and some clock-draining dribbling sealed the overwhelming 52-24 home win.
Ashley said after the game it was nice to add another tally to the win column, but there’s still more left to the season and the games will not always be as comfortable as this one.
The Huskies now look to a road game against the Alleghany Trojans (14-1) Tuesday, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.