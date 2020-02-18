WEST JEFFERSON — Senior night and postseason seeding were on the line when the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team hosted the West Wilkes Blackhawks Tuesday, Feb. 11 in West Jefferson.
Heading into the game, Ashe (17-5) found themselves in a four-way tie with West Wilkes, Wilkes Central and Alleghany for the top spot in the MVAC before the conference tournament. With the 52-47 win, the Huskies clinched a three-way tie for the top spot in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.
The Huskies started on fire. Two offensive possessions turned into three-pointers and two defensive possessions became turnovers. Despite their hot start, the Blackhawks fought to keep it close, but the Huskies led 19-12 after first.
The Huskies started to stall offensively in the second quarter, while West Wilkes kept fighting their way to a lead. With just under a minute left, Kacey Triplett made a big three to grab a 27-25 lead for the Blackhawks. However, Huskies guard Katie Woods made a last-second floater to steal the 28-27 lead heading into halftime.
Still leading, the Huskies came out flat for the second quarter in a row. It took until there was just over one minute left on the clock for the Huskies to break the 30-point barrier. After the buzzer ended the third quarter, the Huskies found themselves down 39-31, only managing three points in the period.
Within the first two minutes of the fourth, the Huskies surged back, going on a 7-2 run to shrink the lead to 3. With 2:43 on the clock, Jordan Jones made both of her free throws for a 42-41 lead. Later and tied at 44, Treva had the chance to win the game but her shot was blocked, sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, the Blackhawks got on the board first with a free throw, but then it was Treva's time. A layup and a pair of free throws from the star senior gave the Huskies four unanswered points. Junior guard Kenadie Hudler made a pair of free throws, sealing the 52-47 win and a share of the number one spot.
The next day, the Huskies were named the top seed in the MVAC Tournament, setting up a first-round home game against Elkin Thursday, Feb. 13.
