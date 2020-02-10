WEST JEFFERSON — On the back of three-straight losses, including one the night before, the Ashe County Huskies boys basketball team welcomed the Elkin Elks to West Jefferson Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Huskies (7-13) walked away with the 57-53 win over the Elks (7-13).
The Huskies started slowly, not scoring for the first three minutes of the game, before a pair of scores in one minute tied the game at 4 with four minutes left in the first quarter. The Elks were not backing down, going on a 10-6 run to lead 15-10 after the first quarter.
The Elks built on their lead early in the first, but big plays from Austin Poe and Nate Lee helped the Huskies tie the game and eventually grab a 24-21 lead as the game headed to halftime.
The Elks battled their way back, but were unable to get a chokehold on the lead in the third quarter. The Huskies tied the game at 30 with around four minutes remaining, and the two teams came to a standstill. Elkin was able to score the two points needed for a 32-30 as the game entered its final period.
Quickly tied again at 34, the game again reached a standstill, only to be broken by Huskies sharpshooter Dawson Cox's back-to-back three pointers.
"Dawson hit two huge threes. He came down and got one just in our offense, then we ran a set for him to get the shot," Head coach Nathan Colvard said. "Two possessions in a row and we're leading by six."
Part of a 12-5 scoring run, the Huskies lead 46-39 with just under three minutes remaining. In response, the Elks broke out a full-court pressing defense, which they immediately capitalized on with an and-one to get within four points of a ties game.
In the end, clutch free throw shooting from Ethan Ashley, Cox and Lee helped dash Elkin's comeback hopes, and deliver a 57-53 win.
"I told them in the locker room that I was really proud of them to be in a position, to have to close the game out," Colvard said.
The Huskies then headed to Wilkesboro for a game against Wilkes Central (12-7).
