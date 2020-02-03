WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies wrestling team had an eventful night Tuesday, Jan. 28, as they wrapped up their regular season and honored departing seniors.
The Huskies beat the North Wilkes Vikings at home 63-15 in their final match before the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament. Ashe was buoyed by wins from Nate Brown (113), Luke Sheets (120), Jaron Greer (220) and Gabriel Bare (170), among others.
