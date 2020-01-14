WEST JEFFERSON — At home for the first of three games in a week, the Ashe County Huskies made sure there were no unbeaten opponents left in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference, knocking off the previously 12-0 Alleghany Trojans Monday, Jan. 13.
At first it seemed the Huskies (10-2) would not get the result they hoped for, turning the ball over on their first three possessions. Good defense however made sure the Trojans (12-1) had nothing to do with it, leading to the game being scoreless for the first four minutes of game time.
For the second-straight game, head coach Brianna Ashley bemoaned her team’s slow start, saying there needs to be a moment when the team clicks and starts as fast as they finish.
A late 8-0 run from the Huskies nabbed them an 11-6 lead at the end of the first, before the turned on the jets in the second. Threes from Katie Woods, Hallie Treva and Audrey Craven helped create separation for the Huskies. Late in the half, a pair of free throws from sophomore Gwyneth Wood gave the Huskies a 32-19 lead at the half.
Unlike the first half, the two opponents were relatively equal in the third quarter, with both teams scoring nine points, helping the Huskies keep their lead into the fourth quarter.
After finding themselves down 15 with minutes left, the Trojans went into a tight defensive scheme, constantly fouling to slow the game down and get possessions. All it accomplished was sending Ashe to the foul line, where they went 13-for-17 from the charity stripe in the fourth. Despite their best efforts, the comeback attempt was foiled and the Huskies walked away victorious.
Ashley noted Woods’ play as key factor in the win, coming off of the bench to run the offense effectively and help the team.
The team now has to prep for two more games in the week, as well as three games the week after.
“It doesn’t get any easier from here,” Ashley said. “We’ve got to keep our legs fresh. We’ve got to keep eating right, drinking and getting sleep.”
The Huskies’ next game will be against Wilkes Central (10-2) at home Wednesday, Jan. 15.
