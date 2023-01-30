WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team took to their home court on Jan. 27 to face-off against the Alexander Central Cougars, falling with a loss of 56-42.
Coming off a tremendous win against Watauga on Jan. 20, the Huskies (1-5) were unable to keep up with the Cougars (4-2) on Friday.
During the first quarter, the Huskies and Cougars were neck-and-neck as the beginning tip-off resulted in intense game play. Ashe was able to tally 16 points in the first eight minutes, while Alexander Central followed close behind with 15. Jake Grubb and Harrison Langdon each secured two three-pointers while Bryce Peters and Austin Grogan each earned a two-pointer. The contest was close as Ashe led 16-15 at the end of the first.
The second quarter saw more push from the Cougars as the knocked-in three three-pointers and three two-pointers, adding up to a total of 15 points for the quarter. Falling behind, Ashe gained seven points. A three-pointer was earned by Peters, a basket was earned by Langdon and two successful free-throws were earned by Eli Lemley. At the end of the half, Alexander Central led 30-23.
The Cougars didn't let up going into the third quarter as they rallied 14 points, leaving Ashe behind with a total of nine. Grogan secured himself a pair of baskets along with a free-throw, Grubb knocked-in a three-pointer and Langdon obtained a single foul shot. The Cougars sought out their victory by the end of the third, leading 44-32.
In the final eight minutes, the Huskies totaled 10 points. Peters and Josh Poe gained a three-pointer each while Langdon and Grogan earned a basket each. The Cougars continued towards their triumph with 12 points, leaving the court with a 56-42 win.
The Huskies will hold their next home game on Friday, Feb. 3 as they host Freedom at 8 p.m.
