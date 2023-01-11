WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS varsity boys basketball team took on the Hibriten Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 10, leaving the court with a five-point loss of 73-68. Despite the loss, the team was able to celebrate as senior Jake Grubb secured his 1,000th point in his high school career.
The Huskies are 0-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and are 6-9 overall. Their next two games will be on the road as they challenge Freedom and South Caldwell. On Jan. 20, they will host the Watauga Pioneers at 8 p.m.
The court was set ablaze during the first quarter as the Panthers came out with a strong energy. They easily jumped ahead of the Huskies with a total of 23 points during the first eight minutes. Ashe was able to gain 15 points total. Grubb earned three baskets and two foul shots for the home team, Tanner Poe knocked-in a three-pointer and Eli Lemley and Blake Peters obtained two points each. At the end of the first, Hibriten led 23-15.
In the second quarter, the Panthers increased their lead with 16 points. Grubb and Josh Poe were the lone scorers for the second, with Grubb sinking in two three-pointers and a single basket and Poe attained a pair of baskets. With 12 points earned, the Huskies fell 39-27 at halftime.
Ashe was able to rally 16 points during the third quarter. A light was shone on the court, despite the gap, as Grubb scored his 1,000th point in his high school career. The crowd was adorned with posters for the senior, who only needed 20 points during the game to reach the milestone. He easily surpassed the goal as the third quarter went on, gaining a three-pointer, three two-pointers and a free-throw. Austin Grogan also added to his team's score with a pair of baskets. Hibriten didn't let the celebration throw them off, however, and they led 53-43 at the end of the third.
During the final eight minutes, the Huskies exceeded the previous quarters with a total of 25 points. Grogan earned 10 points, Grubb gained eight, Lemley obtained four and Bryce Peters secured a three-pointer. Though they gained ground on the Panthers, they fell behind five points as the final buzzer sounded, leaving the court with a 73-68 loss.
