WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School Lady Huskies, now 4-0, took a strong win against the North Wilkes Vikings on March 23, leaving the pitch 2-0.
Starting off slow, the Huskies retained possession in their territory for the majority of the first half, North Wilkes only gaining ground through slip-ups and in-bounds. Seniors Jernee Ashley and Claudio Acevedo held the offensive line strong and didn’t allow the Vikings a chance at the ball throughout the 40 minutes.
Sophomore Jezik Martin held steady legs as she dribbled the ball away from her defenders and closer to the Husky goal. Her efforts were clear and her teammates assisted in setting up an open field for Martin and the offensive line.
However, neither team gained goals throughout the first half, both defensive and offensive players keeping the ball from their rivals feet.
From just below midfield in the second half’s 32nd minute of play, Hayden Lewis took a long shot, heading straight over the Vikings’ goalkeeper and into the net for the first goal of the game.
To end the game, Acevedo took a shot with four minutes left, good for another Husky goal.
In the following game on March 24, Ashe took a 9-0 win against the East Wilkes Cardinals.
The Huskies have reached 4-0 and are currently placed second in their conference, just under Wilkes Central.
On March 30, the Huskies will travel to Elkin and step on the pitch at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.