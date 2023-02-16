BOONE — After winning a rival game on Jan. 20, the ACHS varsity boys traveled to Watauga High School on Friday, Feb. 10 to face-off once more. With redemption on their minds, the Pioneers defeated the Huskies, 65-60.
After their final regular season game, the Huskies stand at 3-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference. The Pioneers are 5-5.
The Huskies were shaken by Watauga in the first quarter as the rivals were able to total 24 points, leaving Ashe to score only 15. Two baskets, a three-pointer and two free-throws were earned by Jake Grubb, a pair of baskets were secured by Austin Grogan and a single basket was gained by Eli Lemley. At the end of the first, the Pioneers led 24-15.
In the second quarter, the Pioneers out-shot Ashe 15-5. Grubb was able to earn another three-pointer and Tanner Poe shot a two-pointer. With a large lead, the Pioneers left the court for half-time 39-20.
Ashe saw its highest scoring quarter in the third with 21 points. Grubb obtained two three-pointers, a basket and a free-throw, Lemley earned four baskets and a single free-throw and Harrison Langdon sunk-in a three. Despite their increase, the Huskies fell short after Watauga totaled 15 points, leading 50-41.
In the final quarter, the Huskies once again out-shot the Pioneers 19-15. Grubb gained a pair of baskets, a three-pointer and a free-throw, Langdon knocked-in two three's and a basket and Lemley earned a basket and a free-throw. By the end, the Pioneers were able to remain on top with a 65-60 win.
