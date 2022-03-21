WEST JEFFERSON —The Ashe County High School softball team hosted the Starmount Rams on Tuesday, March 15, losing 12-5 in a battling game.
In the first inning, the Huskies secured three runs while Starmount gained one. As the game went on, the Huskies led for both the second and third innings, 5-1.
However, in the fourth inning, Starmount made four runs followed by four in the fifth and two in the sixth. Ashe struggled to keep up as the opposing batters hit off a total of 12 runs against Ashe pitchers Maleah Lovell and Megan Powers.
Batting:
Isabella Farmer - 2 runs
Nadilyn Eason - 1 run
Ally Greer - 1 run
Adeline Bowers 1 run
In fielding, the Huskies got a total of 21 putouts.
Fielding:
Ally Greer - 11 putouts
Gwyneth Wood - 7 putouts
Maleah Lovell - 1 putout
Hannah Osborne - 1 putout
Adeline Bowers - 1 putout
The Huskies now stand at 0-5 for the non-conference season.
