WEST JEFFERSON —The Ashe County High School softball team hosted the Starmount Rams on Tuesday, March 15, losing 12-5 in a battling game.

In the first inning, the Huskies secured three runs while Starmount gained one. As the game went on, the Huskies led for both the second and third innings, 5-1.

However, in the fourth inning, Starmount made four runs followed by four in the fifth and two in the sixth. Ashe struggled to keep up as the opposing batters hit off a total of 12 runs against Ashe pitchers Maleah Lovell and Megan Powers.

Batting:

Isabella Farmer - 2 runs

Nadilyn Eason - 1 run

Ally Greer - 1 run

Adeline Bowers 1 run

In fielding, the Huskies got a total of 21 putouts.

Fielding:

Ally Greer - 11 putouts

Gwyneth Wood - 7 putouts

Maleah Lovell - 1 putout

Hannah Osborne - 1 putout

Adeline Bowers - 1 putout

The Huskies now stand at 0-5 for the non-conference season.

