WEST JEFFERSON — In the first round of the 2020 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs, the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team (20-7) hosted a familiar foe in the North Wilkes Vikings (14-12), winning 54-43 and heading to the second round Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The two Mountain Valley Athletic Conference teams already played twice in the regular season, with Ashe winning both games by a combined 26 points.
From the outset, the eight-seeded Ashe defense harassed the twenty fifth-seeded Vikings, stifling nearly every movement. While the Huskies could not find a consistent rhythm on offense, they still led 11-5 after the first quarter.
Ashe’s offense ground to a halt for the first half of the second quarter, not putting a point on the board for four-and-a-half minutes. By the time senior wing Hallie Treva made the basket, North Wilkes had closed in, cutting the lead down to one. Back to their scoring ways however, the Huskies kept rolling and led 25-19 at the half.
The Huskies’ scoring was no issue in the third quarter, continually widening the gap despite as they buried the Vikings.
Unable to stop the bleeding, the Vikings were down by 13 after the third quarter, and a last-ditched fouling effort in the fourth could not stop them from losing.
After the game, Huskies head coach Brianna Ashley said she was not happy with the amount of turnovers and sloppy play from her team, but was happy with the win. Ashe added to stay in the playoffs is always a good thing, to host in the second round was great.
The Huskies hosted the Forest Hills Yellowjackets in the second round of the playoffs Saturday, Feb. 29.
