WEST JEFFERSON — On Nov. 23, the Ashe County High School wrestling team hosted a quad tournament taking on Watauga, North Wilkes and Avery.
In their first match of the day, the Huskies executed their skills well, defeated the Pioneers 75-6.
Following their respectable victory, Ashe defeated North Wilkes 59-21.
After two wins, the Huskies took defeat from Avery County, losing 48-24. Avery is ranked among the top teams for the 1A conference in the state of North Carolina.
The ACHS wrestling team now has a team record of 8-2, putting them in an honorable starting position for the season, according to coach Danny Dillard.
In the week of Nov. 29, the team will continue to sharpen their tools and reflect on both wins and losses to take on some of the top teams in the state.
