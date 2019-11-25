WEST JEFFERSON — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference teams for volleyball, men's soccer, cross country and women's golf were announced Monday, Nov. 25. The All-Conference teams for football will be announced once all MVAC teams have finished their season.
The volleyball team saw Abby Aldridge and Cierra Burgess named All-Conference, while Jordan Lewis and Ashlynn Jones were given Honorable Mentions. The team went 13-9, their best record in more than 10 years, with a 7-7 conference record.
Cristian Ramos, Shawn Bast, Issac Miller and Chris Luna received All-Conference nods for the men's soccer team, the team's four only being outdone by conference champion Starmount's five. Trent Baker and Joshua Lipscomb received Honorable Mentions. The team went 12-10, including an 11-3 in-conference record.
The MVAC Champion Huskies women's cross country team had five All-Conference selections, Mahaley Cronk, Zoe Schell, Malorie Eller, Abby McClure and Sherry Billings. Alexis Blevins and Maggie Powers received Honorable Mentions. Head coach Shane Greene was named MVAC Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
The MVAC Champion Huskies men's cross country team also had five All-Conference selections, Noah Farmer, Eli Randolph, Grady Rector, Conner Howell and Josh Roten. Joseph Cary and Dylan Baldwin received Honorable Mentions. Once again, Greene was named Coach of the Year.
Ashley Hardin and Jadyn Trivett received All-Conference selections for the women's golf team. Sarah Noblett and Melena Howell received Honorable Mentions.
