TAYLORSVILLE — The Ashe County Huskies traveled down to Taylorsville on Friday, Oct. 1 to square off against the Alexander Central Cougars, ultimately seeing a loss in overtime, 42-36.
The Huskies, now (1-4), put up a great fight in their first conference game against the Cougars (4-2). The visitor’s stands saw an abundant turnout, Husky fans making their way down the mountain to support the team.
Ashe took advantage quickly in the first quarter, quarterback Wesley Thompson easily finding running back Matthew Peterson within the first few minutes for the first touchdown of the night, Manuel Olvera kicking in an extra point through the end zone.
The Cougars answered back not long after, Luke Hammer throwing the ball into the end zone and succeeding in a two-point conversion, taking the lead 8-7.
Husky Colin Estes then took the ball through the goal line, leading up for a five point lead against Alexander Central, but before the first quarter came to an end, the Cougars made another run for it, leading 16-13 at the end.
Heading into the second quarter, the Cougars increased their lead to 22-13 by halftime.
In the third quarter, the Huskies reasserted their dominance as Estes caught an interception from the Cougars' quarterback and regained possession for the Huskies. The ball was then picked off by Peterson in Husky territory and he made his way a number of yards down the field, stepping into Alexander Central's half of the field. Estes, being the wildcard of the night, took the ball once again through the end zone, bringing the Huskies to head into a two-point conversion situation and only to fall one point behind their competitors.
By the end of the third, the Cougars managed to pull of another touchdown, then leading 28-21.
The final quarter had each side of the stands on their feet as the clock ticked down and Martinez ran through the goal line after repossession of the ball, the two-point conversion from the Huskies tying the game.
Alexander Central once again found the sweet glory of the end zone with half a quarter left. Ashe answered back quickly as Thompson passed to Martinez for another touchdown along with a successful two-point conversion. The game was then tied at 36-36.
With the receiving punt from the Huskies, the Cougars fumbled the ball with the first catch, Peterson keeping his eyes on the prize as he dove for possession. With the ball back in Ashe's hands, the final buzzer sounded and the game then went into overtime.
The Cougars won the coin toss and got the first attempt of a touchdown, which was triumphant. The Huskies were up next, heading into a fourth down situation when the ball landed in the hands of Thompson's teammate, but the ruling of the pass into the end zone was incomplete, leaving Alexander Central to win 42-36.
The Huskies will host the Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. against Hibriten (3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.