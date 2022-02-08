WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 1, the Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team played on their home court against the Hibriten Panthers, pulling out a tough 74-71 win.
In the first quarter, Ashe took a small lead from the first tip-off. The boys took some good shots as Harrison Langdon nailed a three-pointer and Jake Grubb earned himself two three-pointers in the first eight minutes. The Huskies led 15-12.
The second quarter earned 19 points for the Huskies as they battled against tough defenders. Hibriten’s quick steps and steady hands pushed the Huskies into cornered situations, but Ashe led 34-30 by the end of the first half.
The third quarter saw the greatest lead for the home team, coming out 54-45. The Panthers seemingly had lost their chance at gaining points on the Huskies, but by the fourth period, the score was tied at 62-62, entering into overtime.
The intense four minutes was a whirlwind for both the players and the crowd as everyone was on the edge of their seats. With only a few seconds left, the Huskies led 74-71 and Hibriten saw their chance to attempt a final buzzer shot. However, the shot was missed as the buzzer rang throughout the gym and the Huskies left on top.
Game Stats:
Jake Grubb — 24 points
Austin Grogan — 14 points
Grayson Huffman — 11 points
Harrison Langdon — 11 points
Sawyer Eller — 6 points
Eli Lemly — 4 points
Chris Tomko — 4 points
The Huskies will end their conference season on Feb. 11 as they take on longtime rival Watauga. The players and crowd will honor their seniors as well.
