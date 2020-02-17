ELKIN — On the road and in the first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the Ashe County Huskies boys basketball team's season came to an end against the Elkin Elks Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Huskies (7-16) were able to keep the 52-44 game close, but the Elks (9-14) managed to hold onto their lead and head to the second round at North Wilkes High School.
The season's statistical highlights include senior Nate Lee's 0.92 assist-to-turnover ratio, the 117 rebounds pulled in by junior Ethan Ashley and senior Colby Greer's 52 percent shooting from the floor.
