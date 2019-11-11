West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Windy. A wintry mix this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 11F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.