WEST JEFFERSON — The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Co-Champion Huskies football team (7-4, 6-1 MVAC) has been bracketed as a five-seed for in the western half of the NCHSAA 2AA state championship tournament. Their first opponent is the 12-seed West Lincoln Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SFAC), scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15.
The Huskies are coming off of a 52-14 road win over the Starmount Rams, their second-straight win and seventh in their last eight games. The Rebels have won three of their last five games.
Huskies head coach Brian Hampton said after the win over Starmount that the team was going to go about business as usual in the build-up to the playoff game. At the time, the brackets had not been announced, but Hampton said that whoever they faced would have to come up the mountain and into the cold, giving the Huskies an automatic advantage.
Hampton added that running back Timothy Peterson's status for the game was still up-in-the-air. Peterson has been absent from the lineup since injuring his ankle in the team's win over Elkin Oct. 4.
The game will be played at Ashe County High School Friday, Nov. 15, with a kickoff of 7:30 p.m.
