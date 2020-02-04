RONDA — The Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team (14-5) made the trek to Ronda Monday, Feb. 3 to face the East Wilkes Cardinals (3-16) in one of the final regular season games, which turned out to be a defensive slugfest. With the 39-26 win, the Huskies finished the season sweep of the Cardinals, having previously beaten them 52-24 in West Jefferson Jan. 20.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, but poor weather conditions pushed the game back to Feb. 3.
The Cardinals went into the game having won only one game since the start of 2020.
Early in the first quarter, the Huskies grabbed a big lead while East Wilkes struggled to get their offense going. The Cardinals didn't put a single point on the board for almost four minutes, but were able to force their way back into the game once the shots started to fall. While the Huskies lead 9-8 after the first quarter, they had been outscored in the final four minutes.
The Huskies came out in the second looking to expand their lead, and that's what they did. Helping their cause was constant fouling from the cardinals, who kept sending Huskies to the charity stripe. East Wilkes managed to continue their own scoring, but it was not enough as the Huskies lead 25-18 at the half.
One of the most powerful things in sports, momentum was on Ashe's side as the third quarter rolled in. The Huskies started the second half with a 9-0 run, before hitting a wall in the final four minutes. The Cardinals did not score a point until the final shot of the quarter, and trailed 34-21 heading into the final period.
The Huskies' defensive dominance continued in the fourth quarter, with East Wilkes only managing five points, with three coming from free throws. After only allowing a combined eight points in two quarters, the Huskies walked away with the 39-26 win.
The Huskies now look to a home game against Elkin (3-16) Tuesday, Feb. 4, as they scratch out their credentials for a postseason run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.