WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School played host to a pair of games between the ACHS basketball teams and the North Wilkes Vikings Tuesday, Jan. 28, with each school walking away with a win.
First up were the varsity girls, with the Huskies (13-5) coming into the game looking to build momentum as the regular season winds down. Thanks in large part to a stat-line of 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six steals from senior wing Hallie Treva, the Huskies were able to walk away with the 65-46 win over the 10-10 Vikings.
Up next, the varsity boys (6-13) were looking to get back to winning ways after a loss against Starmount four days earlier. Meanwhile, the Vikings (6-14) were hoping to walk away with their first win since December, 2019. Despite having a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Huskies could not hold on and fell 45-42 for their 13th loss of the season.
The Huskies then made the trek to Ronda for showdowns with the East Wilkes Cardinals Monday, Feb. 3.
