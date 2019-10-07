ELKIN — The Ashe County Huskies football team (3-3) were the visitors Friday, Oct. 4 for a match-up with the Elkin Elks (4-2), escaping with a 28-26 victory. The Huskies played the spoiler on the night, which was Elkin's homecoming celebration.
Ashe was the first with the ball, immediately feeling the heat of Elkin's pass rush. On a third-down play, quarterback Dawson Cox found Austin Poe for a miraculous first down to keep the drive alive in Elkin territory, before a pass to Keenan Witherspoon got the Huskies to the Elks' one-yard line. It took a couple of tries, but Boen Crouse was able to push his way in for the rushing touchdown and the 7-0 Huskies lead.
The Elks' responding drive started by going the wrong direction, receiving a false start penalty on their first snap. Still, they drove down the field before Ty Parson got away for a big receiving touchdown to tie the game. Not wanting to be outdone, Ashe responded with their own big play score courtesy of junior running back Timothy Peterson's 65-yard scoring scamper. for a 14-7 lead.
Trying to turn the game into a shootout, Elkin quarterback Brett Beaver appeared to score on the quarterback keeper in the Elks' following drive, but it was called back for a holding penalty.
Almost as quickly as the Elks lost the score, they lost the ball when Keagan Church recovered a fumble near midfield for the Ashe possession. Just as quickly, Cox found Poe for a 51-yard bomb for the go-ahead score, extending the lead to 21-7 by the end of the first quarter.
The Huskies could not run away with the game however, as Cox had a pass tipped and picked at the beginning of the second quarter, which was taken back for the Elkin touchdown. Ashe's defense helped keep a stranglehold on the scoreline, suffocating Elkin's attempts to get back into the game while the Huskies offense struggled to find its footing in the second quarter.
After another Huskies possession stalled out, a Peterson punt pinned the Elks to their own three-yard line. A botch snap on the first play of the Elks' possession proved to be the only one they got, as Jackson Krider jumped on the ball in the end zone for the Huskies defensive score.
The Elks found more success with their next drive, driving down the field and hitting pay dirt with a Brennen Robinson rushing score, setting the stage at 28-20 after their point after kick clanged off of the right upright.
Giving up the score was bad, but losing Peterson to an ankle injury late in the third quarter was worse. Out the rest of the game, the Huskies' offense slowed to a crawl in the second half without the bruising back.
Head coach Brian Hampton said after the game that Peterson's injury had a major impact on their game plan, coupled with the pressure Cox was under most of the night.
The Elks hoped to tie the game up in the third quarter, driving down the field to set themselves up for a potentially tying score. The Huskies appeared to make the stop, with Andrew Peterson making back-to-back open-field tackles to hold them to fourth down.
It was all for naught, as the Elks got an Ashe defender to jump off-sides on fourth down to keep the drive alive. A rushing touchdown and a failed two-point conversion brought the scoreline to 28-26, within Elkin's striking distance.
Hoping to get anything going, the Huskies' offense marched down to the redzone. The drive ended when Cox threw his second interception of the game to leave the score at 28-26 as the battle entered the fourth quarter.
All it took was one big defensive stand for the Huskies to take control of the fourth, and that was what they got at the beginning of the final period, capping it off with an interception at the goal line. Starting at their own three-yard line, the Huskies hustled their way down the field, burning the clock at the same time.
The clinchers came in the form of a big reception from Poe and a first-down rush from Crouse, before Cox took a knee to end the game and seal the victory.
Hampton said after the game that Elkin was a good team, and it showed on the field.
"They've got a good number of seniors, they're very athletic and very good up-front," Hampton said. "For us to lose Kaden Burgess to an injury, Ryan Blevins was out most of the first half with a stinger and Timothy Peterson with an ankle injury, there's a reason we didn't score in the second half. Defensively, we stepped up when we needed to."
Hampton said that while the team didn't score down the stretch, the offense still moved the ball well and got first downs when they needed to, especially on the closing drive.
Hampton specifically pointed to the big play to Poe on the final drive. Originally, the plan was to hand it off to Crouse, who didn't know the play they wanted to call.
"Boen being the back-up guy didn't know that play, and that's my fault as the coach," Hampton said. "We're trying to explain the play and finally I said, 'forget it, we're not going to teach him the play in this situation.' A lot in those situations you don't think plays, you think players, so let's dial it up to Poe and let him go get it."
The Huskies now look forward to their own homecoming game Friday, Oct. 11 at home against North Wilkes (4-2), while the Elks look towards a road game against Wilkes Central (3-2) the same night.
