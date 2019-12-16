BOONVILLE — The Ashe County Huskies (1-4) could not make it back from a road trip to Starmount (3-1) with a win Thursday, Dec. 12.
The game was the Huskies’ second of the week, and first of a back-to-back.
Both teams had the same mindset early in the game, go inside and fight through for scoring. The Huskies sent in their bigger players such as Colby Greer and Dawson Cox to do the dirty work, keeping up with Starmount in the first quarter. A buzzer beater from the Rams gave them an 18-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
After a couple of blocks and a good scoring effort in the first, Cox slowed down along with the rest of the Huskies in the second. Starmount, on the other hand, sped up, putting up 24 points to the Huskies’ eight in the period.
Both teams slowed in the third, with the Huskies’ defense holding the Rams to eight points in the third quarter. However, the offensive spark Ashe showed in the first quarter was long gone, only able to muster four points.
With the blowout under way, the fourth quarter was all about grinding down the clock. The Rams had no issue with keeping their lead, letting them walk away with a 64-38 victory.
The game was the Huskies’ last without starting wing Austin Poe, who was recovering from wrist surgery. Poe and the Huskies faced off against Watauga (3-2) the next night at home.
