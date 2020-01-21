WEST JEFFERSON — In their first of three games in one week, the Ashe County Huskies boys basketball team hosted the East Wilkes Cardinals for their first of two match-ups this season Monday, Jan. 20. The Huskies (5-10) won the tightly-contested affair 66-62.
Already up to with three minutes left in the first, Austin Poe and Colby Greer combined for an 11-point run to build on the lead. The Cardinals (4-11) came back however, scoring six unanswered to trail 23-16 after the first quarter.
The cardinals kept scoring to open the second, while the Huskies struggled with turnovers and rebounding. Suddenly, the Huskies found themselves down after allowing 14 points and going scoreless for more than four minutes of game time.
Now in a tight battle, Poe drained a three to grab the lead back. Yet another run ensued, giving the Huskies a 37-29 lead at the half.
As the third quarter progressed, the two teams went back-and-forth, with Ashe not willing to let the Cardinals dig into the lead. The Huskies did enough to keep their lead, but over the course of the quarter it had shrunk from eight to four as they lead 49-45 heading into the final period.
Late in the fourth, the Cardinals came within one point of tying the game, but critical plays and the rebounding presence of Ethan Ashley kept the scoreline in Ashe’s favor. After the game, head coach Nathan Colvard praised Ashley’s tenacity on the glass, saying his ability to out-muscle anyone fighting for a rebound was key in the win.
While it was tight in the final minute, a key block from Greer and a pair of free throws from senior Nate Lee iced the 66-62 win, ending the hopes of a Cardinals comeback.
The Huskies now look to a road game against the Alleghany Trojans (5-10) Tuesday, Jan. 21.
