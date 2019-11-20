WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School swimming team has geared up for the 2019 season, already looking forward to two meets for the week of Nov. 18.
This season’s team comprises 13 swimmers, with 11 of those being girls, according to swim coach and ACHS Athletic Director David Koontz. Koontz said the team has a few experienced swimmers, with the rest being new to the sport.
In their first meet of the season, the team traveled to the Yadkin YMCA Monday, Nov. 18, to compete against several teams, including a number of conference opponents. Koontz said he’s excited to see what the team will be up against this season during the meet.
One of the biggest priorities Koontz said the team will be focusing on is fundamentals, such as swimming techniques, breathing, strokes and turns. In order to not be disqualified during a meet, a swimmer must perfect those fundamentals to ensure a positive score, Koontz said.
The first two meets will be a great opportunity for the team to identify areas to work on going forward in the season, Koontz said.
In addition, this season marks Koontz’s return to a coaching role after taking a three-year hiatus. He said the swimmers have been working really hard, and he has been very encouraged with how they have responded to him as a coach.
“It’s been refreshing to get back into this,” Koontz said. “It’s really kind of a highlight to be coaching kids again and be working with some of the young people who are great student athletes.”
Before coaching at ACHS, Koontz said he coached at West Iredell and Davie County high schools.
Over time, Koontz said he hopes to see more participation from boys on the swim team.
After the meet at Yadkin YMCA, the Huskies swim team will travel to the Lenoir Aquatic Center Wednesday, Nov. 20, for a meet starting at 6 p.m.
