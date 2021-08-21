WILKESBORO — The Huskies headed down the mountain on Friday, Aug. 20 to take part in the first non-conference game of the season against the Wilkes Central Eagles.
After a long night of rain delays, the Huskies came up just two points short, the Eagles leading 28-26 at the end of the contest.
With only eight minutes left in the first quarter, the Eagles took the lead 7-0 as the Huskies prepared to gear up for a close game. By the end of the first, the Huskies managed to come back and tie 7-7.
In the second quarter, Wilkes Central managed yet another touchdown and converted to two extra points, standing at 15-14 with six minutes left in the first half after the Huskies gained another touchdown. With five minutes left, the Eagles ran through the goal line again at ended the half at 21-20 with a slim lead.
The Huskies and Eagles maintained a game balance as they both strove to take home the first win. Ashe gained ground on the Eagles in the second half, but it was not enough as the final buzzer sounded with 28-26.
The next ACHS varsity game will be on Aug. 27 on their home field as they take on the North Wilkes Vikings at 7:30 p.m. Games will also be live-streamed on NFHS network.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update this story as final stats and coach comments roll in.
