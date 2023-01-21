WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity boys basketball team secured their first conference win on Friday, Jan. 20 as they took down their long-time rivals, the Watauga Pioneers, in a 70-59 game.
The Huskies are now 1-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and are 7-11 overall. Despite their losing streak thus far during the conference season, they left the court on Friday with a satisfying win against the Pioneers (3-2).
In the first quarter, the Pioneers took control of the court from the beginning tip-off. Rallying 22 points, the Pioneers shook the Huskies' momentum during the intense match. There were three lone scorers for Ashe in the first eight minutes, Jake Grubb leading the pack with four baskets and a single foul shot. Eli Lemley earned himself two baskets and Austin Grogan gained one. The Pioneers led 22-15 at the end of the first.
The second quarter saw the Huskies lead the charge as Watauga was thrown off their game, only gaining four points. The crowd was up to their feet as Ashe made their comeback with 17 points gained in the second. Grubb secured one of his signature three-pointers along with two baskets. Harrison Langdon and Tanner Poe each made a successful three-pointer and Grogan shot two triumphant two-pointers. At the end of the first half, the Huskies led by six points, 32-26.
Tensions rose in the third quarter as the Pioneers upped their game, tallying a total of 21 points. Grubb earned two more three-pointers, a two-pointer and a pair of free-throws, Grogan knocked in two baskets and Langdon sunk in one. By the end of the third, the contest was tight as Ashe led 48-47.
With their first conference win in sight, the Huskies didn't let the visiting crowd slow them down. A roar was sounded throughout the gymnasium as a number of fouls were called against the Pioneers. Ashe successfully earned a total of nine free-throws in the final quarter, getting them the lead they needed to win. After earning 22 points in the fourth, the Huskies reigned victorious over their rivals, 70-59.
The ACHS varsity boys will return to their home court on Friday, Jan. 27 as they take on Alexander Central at 8 p.m.
