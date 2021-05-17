WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Husky varsity baseball team took defeat on Friday, May 14 against Wilkes Central, 7-1.
The Eagles were too strong for the Huskies as each battled their way to home base.
In batting, Samuel Tibbs, Dylan Short, Ray Sain and Canyon Pennington had a total of four plate appearances each, Tibbs being the only one to get a run.
Luke Gilley, Drake Bedford, Hayden Jenkins, Colin Estes and Cohen Richardson got three plate appearances each and none got runs.
Catcher Canyon Pennington totaled eight putouts for the game, matching perfectly with his total chances. Short came in behind Pennington with four putouts and five chances.
Pennington and pitcher Hayden Jenkins both pitched for a total of seven innings. Jenkins pitched five and Pennington pitched two.
Despite the loss, the Huskies are continuing to gear up for future games. In the week of May 17, the team will have two away games.
On May 18, both JV and varsity will travel to West Wilkes, JV beginning at 4:30 p.m. and varsity beginning at 6:30 p.m.
On May 20, the varsity team will head to Alleghany to bat off at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.