WEST JEFFERSON — The Starmount Rams were taken by the horns on March 17 as the Ashe County Husky girls soccer team gained their second consecutive win in the regular season, now undefeated.
Within the first three minutes of play, the Lady Huskies took control, Claudia Acevedo making a kick towards fellow teammate Jernee Ashley. The ball shot straight past the Ram goalie and into the net, gaining the first score on the board for the home team.
Starmount began to pick up the pace after the quick goal from the Huskies. Their offense strove to keep the ball in their territory and attempted to fight off the impending Husky defense.
The pack could not be tamed, however, as the second half proved stronger than the first and the Huskies continued to fire goals and gain larger leads.
Acevedo held the second goal of the game, gaining a two point lead as the Rams struggled to keep up.
With 14 minutes left, sophomore Jezik Martin took the final goal in an impressive foul kick, leading the Huskies to a 3-0 game.
The Lady Huskies will take to the pitch again on March 23 on their home court, squaring up against North Wilkes. Kick-off is set for 5:15 p.m.
