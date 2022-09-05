MILLERS CREEK — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Ashe County High School varsity football team traveled to West Wilkes High School for their third non-conference game, bringing home a 28-14 win.
Following their loss against North Wilkes on Aug. 26, the Huskies (2-1) leaned towards victory against the Blackhawks (1-2) early on as Matthew Peterson scored in the first quarter with a one-yard run, leaving the score at 7-0 at the end of the first.
Ashe's Bridger Fairchild ran through the end zone in the second quarter on a 49-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Peters, brother of previous QB Blake Peters who was injured during the North Wilkes game. Peterson gained another touchdown in the second on a 30-yard pass. By the end of the first half, the scoreboard displayed 22-0 in Ashe's favor.
The third quarter saw West Wilkes' first touchdown of the night on a three-yard run, which was followed by another Husky touchdown from Ryder Phipps on a 42-yard pass from Peters. Ashe led 28-7 at the end of the third.
The Blackhawks were able to gain one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to take over as Ashe won 28-14.
Peters totaled 238 passing yards, followed by Peterson with 36 passing yards.
In rushing, Peterson gained 69 yards and Luke Osborne had three.
Fairchild and Phipps led in receiving with 60 yards each, followed by Ian Graybeal with 54, Peterson with 48, Colin Estes with 43, Tanner Poe with five and Josh Poe with three.
The Huskies will look towards their second home game of the season on Sept. 9 as they take on the Mount Airy Granite Bears. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
