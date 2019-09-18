WEST JEFFERSON — The Huskies women’s tennis team spent much of last week on the road, winning two out of three matches — with the third being rained out — and continuing the win streak on Monday, Sept. 16, after defeating Avery at home by a score of 9-0.
For its first opponent of three for the week, Ashe traveled to Elkin Monday, Sept. 9, for another big conference match, according to Coach Larry Dix. The Huskies went into doubles tied 3-3, ultimately defeating Elkin by a score of 5-4.
In singles, Ashe’s No. 4, 5 and 6 seeds each ended their matches victorious. Leigh McKenzie, No. 4 seed, won her match by scores of 6-2, 6-3. No. 5-seeded Hannah York defeated her opponent by scores of 6-3, 7-5.
Audrea Bowen, now playing in the No. 6 slot following the vacancy left by Elizabeth Wallace in at the No. 1 position, won her debut match by scores of 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Molly Rupard and Karoline Keith won by a score of 8-6, and Sarah Corley and Bowen won by scores of 8-2.
The Huskies then traveled to Starmount Tuesday, Sept. 10, for another conference match. Following the four-hour match against Elkin the day prior, Dix said the team overcame heat and fatigue to secure a shutout win against Starmount.
With the 9-0 win against Starmount, the Huskies held a 6-1 conference record and continued to lead the 2A division, while also sitting at second place for the 1A/2A conference.
With one day to catch their breath, the Huskies then traveled to Alleghany Thursday, Sept. 12. The Huskies secured four singles wins at the No. 1, 2, 3 and 5 positions before the match was rained out.
The Huskies then welcomed the Avery Vikings Monday, Sept. 16, winning in a shutout by a score of 9-0.
“The team has done very well, especially with all the injuries, and I commend their continued effort and drive,” Dix said.
The Huskies welcomed Elkin for their second matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Ashe will then travel to North Wilkes Thursday, Sept. 19.
