WEST JEFFERSON — The Huskies women’s tennis team had a busy week between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, battling four opponents to add two conference wins to its record.
To start the week, the Huskies traveled to Alleghany for a makeup conference match Monday, Sept. 23. Overall, the Huskies triumphed over the Trojans by a score of 7-2, losing at No. 2 singles in a tiebreaker and having to forfeit at No. 6 singles due to an absence of player.
With the win, the Huskies conference record sat at 8-2, and the team continued to lead the 2A division while tied for second place in the conference.
Ashe v. Alleghany (7-2)
Singles
No. 1 — Molly Rupard (Ashe) v. Laney Miller, 6-1, 6-2. (W)
No. 2 — Karoline Keith (Ashe) v. Lindsey Evans, 6-1, 6-0. (W)
No. 3 — Sarah Corley (Ashe) v. Morgan Newgent, 0-6, 6-2, 9-11. (L)
No. 4 — Leigh McKenzie (Ashe) v. Ryle LaRue, 6-3, 6-4. (W)
No. 5 — Hannah York (Ashe) v. Alexandra Vestal, 6-0, 6-1. (W)
No. 6 — Audrea Bowen (Ashe) v. Karlie Keepler, 6-1, forfeit. (L)
Doubles
Rupard/Keith v. Miller/Evans, 8-0. (W)
McKenzie/York v. Newgent/Keepler, 8-3 (W)
Corley/Blackburn v. LaRue/No. 7, 8-3. (W)
The following day, the Huskies then welcomed Wilkes Central Tuesday, Sept. 24, securing another win to propel their conference record to 9-2.
Ashe v. Wilkes Central (9-2)
Singles
No. 1 — Wallace (Ashe) v. Kiaya Barber, 6-3, 6-3. (W)
No. 2 — Rupard (Ashe) v. MaKenzie Walker, 6-2, 6-0. (W)
No. 3 — Keith (Ashe) v. Riley Gearley, 6-0, 6-2. (W)
No. 4 — Corley (Ashe) v. Isabelle Curry, 6-1, 6-2. (W)
No. 5 — McKenzie (Ashe) v. Carol Vasquez, 6-0, 6-0. (W)
No. 6 — York (Ashe) v. No. 6, 6-0, 6-0. (W)
Doubles
Wallace/Corley v. Barber/Gearley, 3-8. (L)
Keith/Rupard v. Walker/Curry, 8-1. (W)
McKenzie/York (Ashe) v. Vasquez/No. 6, 8-1. (W)
After a one-day break, the Huskies traveled to East Wilkes, who currently lead the conference, Thursday, Sept. 26. The only win for the Huskies during the match was at No. 1 singles, losing by an overall score of 1-8.
At No. 1 singles was Ashe’s Elizabeth Wallace, who defeated her opponent by scores of 6-4, 6-2.
“Our ladies played hard but our shots were off and we could not close out on a lot of rallies,” Coach Larry Dix said. “East is a good team and so are we, but tonight was just not our night.”
On Monday, Sept. 30, the Huskies then traveled to Watauga for the second match between the two teams for the season. In their first meeting, Watauga defeated the Huskies by a score of 8-1, though many of the matches ended after tiebreakers.
The story was not much different in their second meeting. Ashe was defeated by a score of 3-6, losing two after tiebreakers.
Dix said that both he and Watauga’s coach decided to play the next top six players rather than the usual top six so that younger players could gain seed-playing experience.
“This was a great experience, and the players stepped up and played hard,” Dix said.
Autumn Blackburn, No. 1 seed, won her match by scores of 6-4, 4-6 and 10-8. No. 2-seeded Braylin Miller also won her match by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. The remaining four players for Ashe fell to Watauga in singles.
In doubles, Ashe’s Zada Little and Brandy Rutherford won their match by a score of 8-3. The other two doubles matches went in Watauga’s favor.
The Huskies traveled to West Wilkes, Tuesday, Oct. 1. Next up, the Huskies will welcome Starmount at home Thursday, Oct. 3, starting at 4:30 p.m.
