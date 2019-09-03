WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County women’s tennis team faced three opponents in its second week of the regular season, finishing the week with two conference wins and one loss.
In its first match of the week, the Lady Huskies welcomed North Wilkes Tuesday, Aug. 27, for a conference matchup that demonstrated Ashe’s determination to make its way to the conference championship.
For singles, Ashe’s top six seeds each walked away with a victory. No. 1-seeded Elizabeth Wallace shut out her opponent, securing the win in two sets by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Molly Rupard, Ashe’s No. 2 seed, faced off against Callie Billings of North Wilkes. Rupard defeated Billings in two sets, allowing only one point to be scored by Billings in each set. Rupard won by scores of 6-1, 6-1.
In the No. 3 slot, Ashe’s Karoline Keith challenged Sunny Johnson of North Wilkes, also defeating her opponent by scores of 6-1, 6-1.
Sarah Corley, Ashe’s No.4 seed, also shut out her opponent by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Leigh McKenzie and Hannah York, Ashe’s No. 5 and 6 seeds, respectively, performed as competitively as the rest of the team. McKenzie won her match by scores of 6-0, 6-1, and York defeated her opponent by scores of 6-3, 6-3.
“This was another very good conference win for us,” Coach Larry Dix said. “I felt we struggled some in this match with ball control and consistency, but still came away with a good, solid win.”
The following day, Ashe welcomed the Lady Pioneers of Watauga Wednesday, Aug. 28, for one of the most challenging matches Ashe would face for the season.
Watauga claimed all six singles matches against Ashe, while also winning two out of three matchups in doubles.
“The match was much closer than the score indicates,” Dix said, adding that there were five tiebreakers, resulting in a match that lasted almost four hours.
In the tiebreaker matches, Watauga’s Alaine Muse, playing in the No. 3 slot, defeated Keith by scores of 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7), while Madison Ogden, Watauga’s No. 4 seed, beat Corley by scores of 7-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7). Watauga’s No. 5 seed Jillian Russet won her match against McKenzie by scores of 6-7, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5).
In doubles, Wallace and Corley faced off against Watauga’s No. 1 and 2 seeds Jadyn Kadyk and Amira Younce, respectively, losing by a score of 8-2. McKenzie and York were also defeated by a score of 8-6.
Rupard and Keith were able to overcome their opponents in a hard-fought match against Maddie Ogden and Magali Turner of Watauga, besting their opponents by a score of 9-7, securing Ashe’s only victory in the match.
Overall, Watauga defeated Ashe by a score of 8-1.
“This was a great experience for us to play a high-level team and to do so well,” Dix said. “I am very pleased with our play but also wish the tiebreakers had gone our way.”
In its third back-to-back match of the week, the Lady Huskies traveled to Wilkes Central for its second conference bout of the week Thursday, Aug. 29, looking to bounce back from the loss against Watauga.
In singles, the Lady Huskies were triumphant, securing five wins and losing one in a third-set tiebreaker.
Wallace, Rupard, Keith, McKenzie and York each claimed a victory in singles.
Corley came out strong in her match against Isabelle Carpy, winning the first set by a score of 6-1, but Carpy rallied in the second set. Corley was defeated by scores of 6-1, 5-7 and 10-12.
The Lady Huskies also claimed all three matches in doubles, winning the match against Wilkes Central by an overall score of 8-1. The match also marked Ashe’s third conference win for the season.
“I think we are beginning to get a better feel on what we need to do to play at a higher level,” Dix said.
The Lady Huskies faced East Wilkes at home Tuesday, Sept. 3. Up next, Ashe will welcome West Wilkes Thursday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m.
