WEST JEFFERSON — The Huskies women’s tennis team battled two conference opponents for its third week of the season, defeating West Wilkes on Thursday, Sept. 5, and falling to East Wilkes Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Huskies did not go down without a fight for the first match of the week against East Wilkes, as six matches ended after tiebreakers.
No. 2-seeded Molly Rupard challenged Sylvia Prevette, losing in the first set by a score of 4-6. In the second set, the tables turned as Rupard ended on top with a score of 6-3. In the third-set tiebreaker, Rupard fought well, but was ultimately defeated by a score of 8-10.
Karoline Keith, in the No. 3 slot, also played into a tiebreaker set, losing in the first by a score of 4-6, winning the second 6-3 but failing to secure the third, losing by a score of 7-10.
Leigh McKenzie, No. 5 seed, fought a long match as well, going three full sets before losing the tiebreaker against her E. Wilkes opponent.
No. 1-seeded Elizabeth Wallace and Hannah York in the sixth slot both secured two of Ashe’s three wins for the match. The third win came from Rupard and Keith in a doubles match, winning by a score of 8-3.
For the match against West Wilkes on Thursday, scores were just as close. Fortunately for the Huskies, many fell in Ashe’s favor.
Four out six singles matches ended in a victory for Ashe’s No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 seeds. For the No. 1 seed matchup, Wallace suffered a knee injury late in the match, resulting in a forfeit.
“This was a very close match,” Coach Larry Dix said.
Audrea Bowen stepped up to fill Wallace's place for the doubles match, playing alongside Corley.
Ashe claimed the victory by a score of 5-4.
With the win against West Wilkes, the Huskies now hold a 4-1 conference record, as well as first place in the 2A division.
“I am so proud of this team for their extra effort and sportsmanship,” Dix said.
On Monday, Sept. 9, the Huskies traveled to Elkin for another conference bout, winning by a score of 5-4, followed by a contest at Starmount on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Up next, the Huskies will travel to Alleghany Thursday, Sept. 12.
