WEST JEFFERSON — After a week without its No. 1 player, the Huskies women’s tennis team welcomed back No. 1-seeded Elizabeth Wallace Thursday, Sept. 19, for a match on the road against North Wilkes.
The match against North Wilkes followed a hardfought defeat against Elkin at home, Tuesday, Sept. 17, where the Huskies fell by a score of 5-4.
“I felt we should have won this match but It was just not our night,” Coach Larry Dix said. “I thought our girls played hard but the ball did not bounce our way.”
The match against Elkin was the second meeting for the two teams. Their first encounter on Tuesday, Sept. 10, ended just as close, and the ball did end up bouncing in Ashe’s favor. Ashe won the first match by an identical score of 5-4.
Ashe v. Elkin (4-5)
Singles
No. 1 — Emma Henstock (Elkin) v. Molly Rupard, 6-3, 6-0. (L)
No. 2 — Stephanie Kelly (Elkin) v. Karoline Keith, 6-4, 6-2. (L)
No. 3 — Sarah Corley (Ashe) v. Brittany Collins, 6-3, 6-2. (W)
No. 4 — Leigh McKenzie (Ashe) v. Larkyn Nelson, 6-2, 6-1. (W)
No. 5 — Julie Cortez (Elkin) v. Hannah York, 6-1, 6-3. (L)
No. 6 — Audrea Bowen (Ashe) v. Zoey Hawks, 6-3, 6-2. (W)
Doubles
Henstock/Kelly (Elkin) v. Rupard/Keith, 8-4. (L)
Collins/Cortez (Elkin) v. McKenzie/York, 8-5 (L)
Corley/Bowen (Ashe) v. Nelson/Hawks, forfeit due to injury. (W)
With Wallace being out due to injury for the past few matches, all of Ashe’s players were playing in spots they weren’t necessarily familiar with, Dix said. Each player moved up on spot, with Bowen stepping up as the No. 6 seed.
For the match against North Wilkes on Thursday, Sept. 19, the Huskies returned to their usual spots with Wallace’s return. By the end of the match, some could say it was for the better, as Ashe earned a shutout win with a score of 9-0.
In the first meeting between the two teams on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the story was not much different, as Ashe shutout North Wilkes in that match for an early-season win.
“It was another good conference win for us,” Dix said. “Our players did a good job overall with ball control.”
Ashe v. North Wilkes (9-0)
Singles
No. 1 — Wallace (Ashe) v. Rebekah Wilson, 6-2, 6-0. (W)
No. 2 — Rupard (Ashe) v. Allie Billings, 6-0, 6-1. (W)
No. 3 — Keith (Ashe) v. Caelen Mahon, 6-0, 6-0. (W)
No. 4 — Corley (Ashe) v. Sunny Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. (W)
No. 5 — McKenzie (Ashe) v. Sarah Gambill, 6-1, 6-2. (W)
No. 6 — Bowen (Ashe) v. Taylor Wood, 6-1, 6-1. (W)
Doubles
Wallace/Rupard (Ashe) v. Wilson/Johnson, 8-4. (W)
Keith/Corley (Ashe) v. Billings/Mahon, 8-1. (W)
McKenzie/Bowen (Ashe) v. Gambill/Wood, 8-5. (W)
With the win against North Wilkes, Ashe continues to lead the 2A division and is now tied for second place overall in the conference.
The Huskies traveled to Alleghany Monday, Sept. 23, followed by a match at home against Wilkes Central Tuesday, Sept. 24. Next up for the Huskies is a match on the road against East Wilkes Thursday, Sept. 26, starting at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.