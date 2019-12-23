BOONVILLE — Both basketball teams representing Ashe County High School will head to Starmount High School Dec. 26 and 27 to play in the Bojangles Holiday Classic, which brings high school basketball teams from around the state together for some holiday hoops.
The girls team (6-1) will look to rebound from their first loss of the season, a 52-37 drubbing at the hands of the Mitchell Mountaineers (3-1) Friday, Dec. 20. Head coach Brianna Ashley said the team had to cut out unforced errors and clean up their offensive possessions to get back to the form that saw them start the season 6-0.
They’ll play North Surry (1-6) at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 and then North Stokes (1-7) at the same time the following day.
Meanwhile, the boys team (2-5) will face stiff competition on the back of their dominant, 75-39 win over Mitchell (0-3). Head Coach Nathan Colvard said match-ups with Salem Baptist Christian (14-2) and North Stokes (7-1) will be a good test and experience as they prepare for conference play.
They’ll play Salem Baptist Christian at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, and then North Stokes at the same time the following day.
