WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys soccer team (2-5) picked up their second win of the season in their first conference match-up at home Monday, Sept. 16 against the Alleghany Trojans (1-5).
From the starting whistle, Ashe began putting pressure on the Trojans’ back line. It did not take long for the home team to break through, with junior Alex Luna scoring on his first shot of the game, chipping the keeper and grabbing a 1-0 lead.
In the 31st minute, Isaac Miller found the net with a tap-in goal for a 2-0 lead. The Huskies extended their control of the game when senior Josh Lipscomb found his spot from range and fired in a deep goal for the 3-0 halftime dominance.
Head coach Paul Winterton said he wanted to be more aggressive in the second half, going with a three-man back line and forcing the ball up-field often. It worked, with Torin Potter and Chris Luna scoring in the first 17 minutes of the half.
Meanwhile, Ashe’s defense locked down the Trojans’ advances, with Christian Ramos dominating in the air. Shawn Bast, playing as an attack-minded fullback, was consistently going end-to-end, contributing to all phases of the game.
One minute after Chris Luna scored, Trojans forward Leo Reyes picked up his second yellow card, receiving his marching orders alongside it. Down to 10 men, Alleghany wilted against the Huskies’ aggressive attacks.
After the Alleghany keeper mishandled a shot from Justin Lopez in the 63rd minute, Chris Luna bagged a brace with a tap-in, also getting a 6-0 lead. Ramos added to the rout in the 74th, before a penalty was awarded to the Huskies in the final minute of the game. Brandon Tedder stepped up, easily firing it past the opposition goalie for the final nail in the 8-0 Alleghany coffin.
Winterton said after the game that the team communicated better as the game went on, leading to the dominant showing. He added that starting conference play with a win is a nice way to get going, hopefully kick-starting some momentum as the first third of the season passes.
The Huskies’ next game is a road game against Elkin (2-4) Wednesday, Sept. 18.
