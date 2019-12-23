WEST JEFFERSON — It had to happen some time: The Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team’s (6-1) perfect start to the season ended Friday, Dec. 20 in a 52-37 loss to the Mitchell Mountaineers (3-1) at home.
The game was sloppy from the beginning, with both teams coughing up possessions and missing shots left-and-right. With just under one minute remaining in the first quarter, Hallie Treva went up and under to grab a 10-9 lead the Huskies would keep at the end of the period.
The second quarter saw the Mountaineers make their attempts to grab a lead and pull away, but the Huskies kept fighting their way back into the game. A three-pointer from Kenadie Hudler cut the deficit down to two with two-and-a-half minutes left, but the score was tied at 24 at halftime.
The third quarter was all Mountaineers, with the team building a lead and stretching it as far as they could. The Huskies struggled to get their offense going, while Mitchell could do no wrong on either end of the court, giving them a 42-28 lead heading into the fourth.
Even with a 14-point lead, the Mountaineers still outscored Ashe 10-9 in the fourth quarter as they cruised to a victory.
After the game, head coach Brianna Ashley said there was not much to like about her team’s performance, pointing to a lack of offensive desire and a defense that couldn’t get important stops.
The Huskies will now look to the Bojangles Holiday Classic in Boonville, where they will play North Surry (1-6) at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 and then North Stokes (1-7) at the same time the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.