WEST JEFFERSON — Although the Huskies volleyball team may have ended last week with two losses, the final results do very little in telling the full story.
For the week of Sept. 16, the Huskies faced two conference opponents — one on the road, and one at home. The first match of the week on Tuesday, Sept. 17, was against Wilkes Central, where the Huskies ultimately were defeated by a score of 1-3, but the match was much closer than the overall score reveals.
Ashe arrived at Wilkes Central eager to add another win to its 8-1 record. In the first set, Ashe tacked on 25 points for Wilkes Central’s 16, ending the set with an early win.
The Wilkes Central Eagles responded in the second set, though Ashe was never far behind. The second set ended in the Eagles’ favor, as Ashe fell by a score of 25-22.
With at least two more sets to go now that the match was tied, the Huskies were determined to secure the third set. The lead went back and forth throughout the set, coming down to extra points in the final moments. Despite a strong effort, Ashe was defeated in the third set by a score of 24-26.
As the Eagles had the advantage going into the fourth set, the Huskies were not yet without hope. A victory in the fourth set could still have given the Huskies a chance to earn the overall win. The momentum, though, was with the Eagles. The fourth set ended just as the third did, with Ashe falling after extra points by a score of 24-26.
The Huskies then returned home to defend their court against the Cardinals of East Wilkes Thursday, Sept. 19, treating the crowd in attendance to a nail-biting, five-set match, going the full distance before the Huskies were ultimately defeated by a score of 2-3.
The Cardinals came out strong, securing the first two sets by scores of 21-25 and 22-25, respectively.
After losing two, the Huskies planted their feet and rallied in the next two sets, winning by scores of 25-18 and 25-21.
With the match now tied, it all came down to the fifth and final set. With only 15 points to score to earn the win, both the Huskies and Cardinals refused to let the other run away with the lead. The final set came down to extra points, as one team had to win by two. At the final buzzer, the scoreboard showed 14-16 — Ashe was defeated.
With both losses, the Huskies now hold an overall record of 8-3 and a conference record of 2-3. The Huskies welcomed West Wilkes Tuesday, Sept. 24, for another conference match. Next up, the Huskies will travel to Starmount Thursday, Sept. 26, with varsity starting at 6 p.m.
