WEST JEFFERSON — All good things must come to an end, and in the case of the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team’s undefeated record, Alleghany High School made sure of that.
Though the Huskies (6-1) fell to Alleghany (4-2) on Thursday, Sept. 5, for one of the most challenging conference matchups of the season so far, the team did not end the week winless.
For its first match of the week, the Huskies traveled to Mitchell County High School to face off against the Mountaineers (3-4) Wednesday, Sept. 4. The match started strong for the Huskies, defeating the Mountaineers in the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-14.
In the third set, the Mountaineers rallied on the court, though the Huskies were not far behind. The third set ended in Mountaineers favor, with Ashe losing by a score of 23-25.
For the fourth set, it was business as usual for the Huskies. Ashe secured the final set by a score of 25-15, winning the match with an overall score of 3-1.
For the match against Alleghany, it was a different story. Despite a strong effort from the Huskies, Ashe was ultimately defeated by Alleghany in straight sets by scores of 11-25, 15-25 and 19-25.
Next up for the Huskies is a match on the road against Elkin (2-6) Tuesday, Sept. 10, followed by a home match against North Wilkes (5-1) Thursday, Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.