WEST JEFFERSON — In the first week of conference play, the Ashe County Huskies volleyball team added two wins to its record, ending the week with an overall record of 8-1.
To start the week, the Huskies traveled to Elkin (2-9) Tuesday, Sept. 10. The match marked the first meeting between the two teams for the 2019 season, and the Huskies made sure to make it a memorable one.
Despite the loss against Alleghany on Thursday, Sept. 5, which brought an end to Ashe’s undefeated record, morale was high for the conference match against Elkin. Ashe won the match in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-16.
Two days later, Ashe looked to secure another conference win to boost its record to 2-1 in conference as it welcomed North Wilkes (6-3) Thursday, Sept. 12.
Ashe came out strong in the first set, setting the pace for the match with a score of 25-16 at the buzzer. In the second set, North Wilkes bounced back, defeating the Huskies by a score of 13-25.
Ashe secured the final two sets by scores of 25-7 and 25-19, winning the match by an overall score of 3-1.
The win against North Wilkes marked Ashe’s second win conference, resulting in a conference record of 2-1.
With its current record, the team has already doubled the total amount of wins it secured in the 2018 season.
The Huskies then traveled to Wilkes Central to face off against the Eagles Tuesday, Sept. 17. Next up for the Huskies is a home match against East Wilkes Thursday, Sept. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.