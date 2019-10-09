WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies volleyball team added another conference victory to its winning record Thursday, Oct. 3, defeating Elkin (2-14) in straight sets.
Before welcoming Elkin on Thursday, the Huskies traveled to Alleghany High School Tuesday, Oct. 1, to face the Trojans (10-3). In the first meeting between the two teams Sept. 5, the Trojans triumphed in straight sets. The story was no different in last week’s matchup, as the Huskies were once again defeated by a score of 0-3.
The home match against Elkin proved to be more rewarding for the Huskies, securing their fifth win in conference and 11th win overall. The victory marked the Huskies’ second win against Elkin for the 2019 season. At the final buzzer, the Huskies defeated the Elks by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 28-26.
The Huskies will travel to North Wilkes (11-5) Tuesday, Oct. 8, in hopes of securing their second win against the team. The Huskies will then host Wilkes Central Thursday, Oct. 10, for Dig Pink Night, with junior varsity scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.